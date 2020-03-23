DJ D-Nice ‘Home School At Club Quarantine’ Was LIT !! [VIDEO]

On Sunday, more than 160,000 people watched Instagram Live as the legendary DJ D-Nice held the ‘Home School At Club Quarantine’ party showing that you can have a night club experience while we all practice social distancing in the safety of our own home in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

49 year old Derrick Jones AKA DJ D-Nice from the legendary Hip Hop group Boogie Down Productions hailing from The Bronx, New York but is stuck in his home in Los Angeles says he was missing his family and friends when decide to start playing music from his laptop on IG for his few friends and family the next thing he knew celebrities were watching and sharing. DJ D-Nice then asked other celebrities like Dave Chapelle, J-Lo and our First Lady Michelle Obama to jump in, next thing you know is that DJ D-Nice had the viral party of the year, along with his neighbors complaining about noise.

Follow DJ D-Nice on Instagram to join in the fun as he will be live from ‘Home School At Club Quarantine’ the virtual night club until all of this COVID-19 pandemic/social distancing/stay of home order stuff blows over.

Remember we are ALL IN THIS TOGETHER!!

see video below

Also On 93.1 WZAK: