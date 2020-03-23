CLOSE
DJ D-Nice ‘Home School At Club Quarantine’ Was LIT !! [VIDEO]

On Sunday, more than 160,000 people watched Instagram Live as the legendary DJ D-Nice held the ‘Home School At Club Quarantine’ party showing that you can have a night club experience while we all practice social distancing in the safety of our own home in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

49 year old Derrick Jones AKA DJ D-Nice from the legendary Hip Hop group Boogie Down Productions hailing from The Bronx, New York but is stuck in his home in Los Angeles says he was missing his family and friends when decide to start playing music from his laptop on IG for his few friends and family the next thing he knew celebrities were watching and sharing.  DJ D-Nice then asked other celebrities like Dave Chapelle, J-Lo and our First Lady Michelle Obama to jump in, next thing you know is that DJ D-Nice had the viral party of the year, along with his neighbors complaining about noise.

Follow DJ D-Nice on Instagram to join in the fun as he will be live from ‘Home School At Club Quarantine’ the virtual night club until all of this COVID-19 pandemic/social distancing/stay of home order stuff blows over.

Remember we are ALL IN THIS TOGETHER!!

see video below

I can’t believe that I started the Home School social distancing dance party just four days ago and it’s become a place for us to virtually dance together and stay connected. From my kitchen, I’m able to send positive vibrations to each of you. Thank you for rocking with me. Thank you to all of the artists that popped in to show love. Al B. Sure, Andre Harrell, Angie Martinez, Anthony Hamilton, Beverly Bond, Bevy Smith, Big Daddy Kane, Bink, Black Thought, Bun B, Chris Spencer, Common, Damien Hall, Dave Chappelle, Deborah Cox, Debra Lee, DJ Camilo, DJ Cassidy, DJ Clark Kent, DJ Goldfinger, DJ Tony Touch, Donald Faison, Dres, Dule Hill, Erick Sermon, Estelle, Fab 5 Freddy, Fat Joe, Ghostface, Grand Puba, Jairobi White, Jazmyn Simon, Jermaine Dupri, Jill Scott, Jim Jones, Joe Budden, John Legend, Jonathan Mannion, Kardinal Official, Kenny Burns, Kenny Smith, Kevin Liles, Lee Daniels, Lena Waithe, Lennox Lewis, Letoya Luckett, LL Cool J, Louise Hazel, Mary J. Blige, Maseo, MC Lyte, Michael Ealy, Michael Rapaport, Michelle Wolf, Naomi Campbell, Nile Rodgers, Omar Dorsey, Oneal McKnight, Posdonus, Royale Watkins, Russell Simmons, Sophia Chang, Spice Adams, Spinderella, Stretch Armstrong, Swin Cash, Tank, Tasha Smith, Teddy Riley, Tobe Nwigwe, Zab Judah, and more. Class resumes today at 2pm pst. Please tell your friends. #BrandNice #dnicehomeschool

