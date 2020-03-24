Today on The Bijou Star Files: Child Power, Chloroquine & House Party’s [VIDEO]

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, March 24, 2020: See video and stories below

CVS Is Hiring 50,000 Workers Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

CVS Health is planning to hire 50,000 workers, offering positions to those who were furloughed from other companies because of the pandemic. Read More

Chloroquine Found To Be Poisonous After Donald Trump Claimed It As FDA-Approved As Coronavirus Treatment!?

Three people in Lagos, Nigeria have overdosed on chloroquin, now, Nigerian health officials are warning against using the drug in a new statement. Last week, Trump stated at a White House briefing that the Food and Drug Administration had approved the “very powerful” drug chloroquine to treat coronavirus. Read More

Coronavirus Stimulus Bill, Including $1K Individual Checks, Fails First Round Of Votes In The Senate

Republicans, who needed 60 votes to move forward with the proposed stimulus bill, failed to win over any Democrats on Sunday night. So, as of now, no aid, including those $1,000 checks to individuals, will go into the economy. But….Read More

OHIO THE STAY AT HOME ORDER IS IN FULL EFFECT…What doe that mean?

Look you can not have any house parties…On Sunday, March 22th, under the direction of Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, Ohio Department of Health Director Amy Acton, M.D., MPH issued a director’s order to require all Ohioans to stay in their homes to prevent the further spread of COVID-19 beginning at 11:59 p.m. EDT on Monday, March 23, 2020 until 11:59 p.m. on April 6, 2020. What does that mean? What can you do? What can’t you do? Click Here for Information

Boosie Further Explains His Comments On Children In The Trans Community: ‘We Giving The Children The F*****g Power!? see video below

