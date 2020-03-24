CLOSE
Cleveland Housing Court Pauses Evictions [VIDEO]

Live on The Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star:

Cleveland Housing Court is postponing evictions and other matters as judges across Northeast Ohio scale back the number of hearings amid the coronavirus pandemic. See video below  Read More

