CORONAVIRUS: Ohio Student on Spring Break Apologizes For Ignorant Comment

A student who was on spring break has taken to social media to apologize for comments he made that many felt were making light of COVID-19.
Brady Sluder, based out of Ohio, posted a statement on Instagram page after going viral in Florida, where he was one of many on vacation and partying, despite the growing spread of the virus.
From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:
According to Cincinnati.com, Sluder is a graduate of Milford High School near Cincinnati. In a CBS News interview last week, he said: “If I get corona, I get corona. At the end of the day, I’m not gonna let it stop me from partying. We’re just out here having a good time. Whatever happens, happens.”
He was doing just that, as shown in a tweet:
His initial statement would lead to intense backlash up until now.
Here is Sluder’s apology below:
