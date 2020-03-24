CLOSE
CORONAVIRUS: Ohio Student on Spring Break Apologizes For Ignorant Comment

Spring breakers play volleyball during a spring break at...

Source: SOPA Images / Getty

A student who was on spring break has taken to social media to apologize for comments he made that many felt were making light of COVID-19.

Brady Sluder, based out of Ohio, posted a statement on Instagram page after going viral in Florida, where he was one of many on vacation and partying, despite the growing spread of the virus.

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

According to Cincinnati.com, Sluder is a graduate of Milford High School near Cincinnati. In a CBS News interview last week, he said: “If I get corona, I get corona. At the end of the day, I’m not gonna let it stop me from partying. We’re just out here having a good time. Whatever happens, happens.”

He was doing just that, as shown in a tweet:

His initial statement would lead to intense backlash up until now.

Here is Sluder’s apology below:

Click here to read more.

 

Article Courtesy of WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

First and Second Picture Courtesy of SOPA Images and Getty Images

Third Courtesy of Instagram and WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

Tweet and Video Courtesy of Twitter and WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

