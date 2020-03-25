CLOSE
Corona Clapbacks! Cardi B and Idris Elba Exchange Words About Celebrity Coronavirus Conspiracy Theory

Social media users are scrolling seeing that Cardi B and Idris Elba may be clapping back at each other after sharing their opinions about the current pandemic.

The actor was one of the earliest celebrities to share that he and his wife have tested positive and warned others to take COVID-19 seriously.  After more celebrities followed, Cardi B. threw out a conspiracy theory that her famous peers may be getting paid to say they are testing positive.

Elba came back to say that test shaming is counterproductive and he would not pay to say he has the deadly virus.

“I think the negativity around ‘test shaming’ is counterproductive,” Elba said. “I don’t see what people get out of that. Also this idea that someone like myself is going to be paid to say I’ve got coronavirus, that’s, like, absolute bulls—, such stupidness.”

“People want to spread that as if it’s news. It’s stupid,” he continued. “It’s the quickest way to get people sick that way. There’s no benefit to me and Sabrina sitting here saying we’ve got it or we ain’t got it. I don’t even understand the logic of that.”

Well, the rapper said, she said what she said. She clapped back on an IGTV video saying that getting tested without showing symptoms is confusing and that it goes against the message from president 45. Not being very far removed from a middle-class lifestyle, she mentions that stars aren’t using their privilege wisely by using limited supplies of coronavirus testing with no symptoms and the option to quarantine away from others.

‘If number 45 is getting on a podium saying, ”Hey, listen if you do not have any symptoms of the coronavirus” which is coughing, fever and whatsoever, etc, etc ”do not get tested because we don’t have enough tests to test everybody’.”

“What do they think they are sending people home to? Not everybody has the luxury to go in a f***ing bedroom and to go into a big a** house and just stay away from people. People live in small a** apartments. A lot of people live in small a** apartments with multiple people. So, it’s like if you sending me home and I have the corona f***ing virus, I’m most likely going to give it to my spouse, my kids, anybody that’s around me,’ said Cardi.

Both have a great point of view. At the end of the day, coronavirus is very serious and everyone should be taking it seriously and following preventative guidelines.

What do you think about this?

African saxophonist Manu Dibango dies of CoronaVirus COVID-19 on Tuesday. His biggest hit, Soul Makossa's "breakbeat" has been used in Hip-Hop over the years, including on the Jay-Z song "Face Off" featuring Sauce Money on his 1998 Album "In My Lifetime, Vol. 1." Dibango's Family took to Facebook with the announcement: "Dear family, dear friends, dear fans, A voice raises from far away… It is with deep sadness that we announce you the loss of Manu Dibango, our Papy Groove, who passed away on 24th of March 2020, at 86 years old, further to covid 19." As the days go by, more and more public figures are testing positive caught with the deadly coronavirus virus. Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson were the first celebrities to come out with the Coronavirus. Chet Hanks, son of Tom & Rita came out to social media shortly after the announcement of his parents to give their fans an update on his families health. Chet assures us that his parents are in high spirits and are doing just fine. Following the Hanks news was the NBA suspending the season indefinitely due to two players on the Utah Jazz getting the Coronavirus.

