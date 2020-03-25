Wuhan Will to Lift its Lockdown Soon

The lock down of Wuhan, the Chinese city where the coronavirus initially took hold, will be lifted on April 8, Chinese authorities said.
According to CNN, nobody has been allowed to leave or enter Wuhan since January 23rd, more than two months after the city was first sealed off from the outside world. The drastic action seems to have worked, as new cases throughout China have dwindled in recent days. Similar lockdown measures will be lifted Wednesday for other cities in Hubei province, of which Wuhan is the capital.
CNN reported that the easing of travel restrictions follows a significant reduction in new infections in Hubei, with new cases dropping to zero for five consecutive days from March 19 — down from thousands of daily new cases at the height of the epidemic in February. On Tuesday, the province reported one new case in Wuhan, a doctor at the Hubei General Hospital.
