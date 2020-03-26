CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Cali Governor Newsom Summons The Power Of Snoop Dogg #StayHomeSaveLives

Snoop Dogg MCC

Source: Motorcity Casino / MotorCity Casino

We are all in this together as we America is trying to flatten that wave line of people testing positive for the COVID-19 virus and shouts out to the Governor of California Gavin Newsom for recognizing the power of uniting Hip Hop and State to help save lives, as the Gov. Newsom has summoned the help of the God Father of Hip Hop, California resident, Grammy nominated rapper Snoop Dogg, for a PSA urging residence to #StayHomeSaveLives.

In the video PSA posted by the Governor himself Uncle Snoop says:

“My fellow Californians, real important message — I need you all to stay in the house for me man, real talk,” “Do not go outside unless you have to. Please. The longer you stay outside, the longer we’re going to be inside.”

#WeAreOne AMEN!!

Take a look at the PSA by rapper Snoop Dogg posted by California Governor Gavin Newsom below.

 

 

Coronavirus , COVID-19 , Gavin Newsom , Gavin Newsome , Governor Gavin Newsom , Governor Of California , PSA , snoop dogg , Stay Home Order

Also On 93.1 WZAK:
#WakandaCameToSlay! Black Folks Are Rolling Up To Theaters To See ‘Black Panther’ Like This…
60 photos
Videos
Latest
Charlie Wilson MGM Northfield Park Second Show
Uncle Charlie Is Going Live on Instagram Today…
 2 hours ago
03.26.20
Snoop Dogg MCC
Cali Governor Newsom Summons The Power Of Snoop…
 2 hours ago
03.26.20
4 items
KeKe Palmer Is Giving Us Old Hollywood Glam…
 4 hours ago
03.26.20
10 items
#BerryNice: Sparks Fly As Halle Berry Convinces DJ…
 9 hours ago
03.26.20
Exclusives
Close