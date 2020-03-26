Cali Governor Newsom Summons The Power Of Snoop Dogg #StayHomeSaveLives

We are all in this together as we America is trying to flatten that wave line of people testing positive for the COVID-19 virus and shouts out to the Governor of California Gavin Newsom for recognizing the power of uniting Hip Hop and State to help save lives, as the Gov. Newsom has summoned the help of the God Father of Hip Hop, California resident, Grammy nominated rapper Snoop Dogg, for a PSA urging residence to #StayHomeSaveLives.
In the video PSA posted by the Governor himself Uncle Snoop says:
“My fellow Californians, real important message — I need you all to stay in the house for me man, real talk,” “Do not go outside unless you have to. Please. The longer you stay outside, the longer we’re going to be inside.”
#WeAreOne AMEN!!
Take a look at the PSA by rapper Snoop Dogg posted by California Governor Gavin Newsom below.
