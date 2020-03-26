CLOSE
Uncle Charlie Is Going Live on Instagram Today at 5p #CharliesLoveStream

Charlie Wilson MGM Northfield Park Second Show

That’s the way it goes on Love’s Train when our favorite artists gives back to their fans as we all are needing #StayHome encouragement during this COVID-19 pandemic.  And the Forever Valentine King, his name is Charlie, last name Wilson AKA uncle Charlie is showing love for all of us by live streaming a concert today on Instagram at 5pm, #CharliesLoveStream.

The news was shared by GAP Band Legend, singer, Charlie Wilson’s personal Instagram Page @iamcharliewilson:

Charlie’s bringing you all the LOVE live on Instagram! Tune in tomorrow, Thurs March 26 2pm PT/5pm ET! Let Uncle Charlie know any questions you have or what you want to see or hear in the comments below! #CharliesLoveStream💘

Thank you Charlie Wilson!!  See everybody LIVE at 5!!

 

Charlie Wilson MGM Northfield Park Second Show
