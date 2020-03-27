Today on The Bijou Star Files: R. Kelly, Mo’Nique & COVID-19 Updates

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, March 27, 2020: See video and stories below
View this post on Instagram
Stay up to speed at wzakcleveland.com Check out the #samsylkshowwithbijoustar weekdays 10am to 3pm on @931wzak on the #samsylkshowwithbijoustar 📻 @samsylk @iambijoustar #radio #radioone #radioonecleveland #cleveland #akron #canton #chicago #urbanone #reachmedia #producer #kenyabrown @kenyabrownlive
U.S. Coronavirus Cases Surpass Those of China, Italy
The U.S. has overtaken China as the country with the most cases in the world of the novel coronavirus, marking a new milestone in the fight against the global pandemic. Read More
Trump Suggests Americans Shouldn’t Shake Hands — Ever Again
Forever, forever, forever, ever!? President Donald Trump suggested that Americans should consider giving up the tradition of greeting each other with a hand-shake forever. Read More
NYU Medical Students to Graduate Early To Help Battle COVID-19
NYU’s Grossman School of Medicine announced Wednesday it’s planning to allow senior students to graduate early in response to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s “directive to get more physicians into the health system more quickly,” the school said in a statement. Read More
Pennsylvania Grocery Store Loses $35,000 Worth Of Food After Woman Deliberately Coughed On Produce
Just why!!?? A Pennsylvania woman doesn’t care about the well-being of others because she recently deliberately coughed on grocery store produce which caused the store to lose over $30K worth of food. Read More
Man Charged With Making A Terrorist Threat After Viral Video Shows Him Licking Items Inside Of A Local Walmart
A man in Missouri found himself getting arrested on Monday and charged with making a terrorist threat after posting a video of himself licking items inside of a local Walmart amid the spread of the coronavirus. Read More
New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio Warns Half Of All New Yorkers Will Get Coronavirus
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio warned his city tonight that half the population, more than 4 million New Yorkers, will get the coronavirus. Read More
R. Kelly Joins List of Celebs Asking to Get Out of Jail as Coronavirus Spread
R. Kelly wants to survive COVID-19 so his legal team is asking a judge can the Pied Piper of R&B step in the name of the coronavirus pandemic. Read More
Netflix Temporarily Triumphs In Mo’Nique Case; Judge Gives Oscar Winner Another Chance To Amend Her Claims
Mo’Nique argued she deserves the same pay as other comedians, she didn’t explain why she deserves the same pay so it is being reported that on Thursday, Judge André Birotte Jr. granted Netflix’s motion to dismiss and denied Netflix’s separate motion to strike, however, this win is a temporary one for Netflix. Read More
Seattle NPR Station Moves To Block Donald Trump’s Live Coronavirus Briefings Because He Lies Too Much
Seattle’s NPR station says it will no longer broadcast Donald Trump’s coronavirus briefing live because he spews too much false and misleading information. Read More
The Bijou Star files can be heard LIVE on The Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star: 93.1 WZAK Monday through Friday starting at 10:00 am http://www.wzakcleveland.com
View this post on Instagram
TGIF ‼ Roll call #WeAreOne Hands up 🙌 We are going to be here for you family ❤ and we ARE going to get through this together ‼ 🙏 #stayhome #stayinformed #teamcommunity ❤ #covid_19updates . The Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star @iambijoustar is on your 📻📱💻 From 10am to 3pm On @931wzak Call us 216-578-0931 or 1-888-409-0931 Listen Live www.wzakcleveland.com #samsylkshow @samsylk @kenyabrownlive @coreygrand #samsylk #news #sylkskaroake #author #Realityhour #hottopics #celebritynews #ISITTHEMORISITMEBOOK #radio #news #entertainment #interviews #music #radiolife #radio #cleveland #samsylkshowwithbijoustar #thebijoustarfiles