Today on The Bijou Star Files: R. Kelly, Mo’Nique & COVID-19 Updates

U.S. Coronavirus Cases Surpass Those of China, Italy

The U.S. has overtaken China as the country with the most cases in the world of the novel coronavirus, marking a new milestone in the fight against the global pandemic. Read More

Trump Suggests Americans Shouldn’t Shake Hands — Ever Again

Forever, forever, forever, ever!? President Donald Trump suggested that Americans should consider giving up the tradition of greeting each other with a hand-shake forever. Read More

NYU Medical Students to Graduate Early To Help Battle COVID-19

NYU’s Grossman School of Medicine announced Wednesday it’s planning to allow senior students to graduate early in response to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s “directive to get more physicians into the health system more quickly,” the school said in a statement. Read More

Pennsylvania Grocery Store Loses $35,000 Worth Of Food After Woman Deliberately Coughed On Produce

Just why!!?? A Pennsylvania woman doesn’t care about the well-being of others because she recently deliberately coughed on grocery store produce which caused the store to lose over $30K worth of food. Read More

Man Charged With Making A Terrorist Threat After Viral Video Shows Him Licking Items Inside Of A Local Walmart

A man in Missouri found himself getting arrested on Monday and charged with making a terrorist threat after posting a video of himself licking items inside of a local Walmart amid the spread of the coronavirus. Read More

New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio Warns Half Of All New Yorkers Will Get Coronavirus

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio warned his city tonight that half the population, more than 4 million New Yorkers, will get the coronavirus. Read More

R. Kelly Joins List of Celebs Asking to Get Out of Jail as Coronavirus Spread

R. Kelly wants to survive COVID-19 so his legal team is asking a judge can the Pied Piper of R&B step in the name of the coronavirus pandemic. Read More

Netflix Temporarily Triumphs In Mo’Nique Case; Judge Gives Oscar Winner Another Chance To Amend Her Claims

Mo’Nique argued she deserves the same pay as other comedians, she didn’t explain why she deserves the same pay so it is being reported that on Thursday, Judge André Birotte Jr. granted Netflix’s motion to dismiss and denied Netflix’s separate motion to strike, however, this win is a temporary one for Netflix. Read More

Seattle NPR Station Moves To Block Donald Trump’s Live Coronavirus Briefings Because He Lies Too Much

Seattle’s NPR station says it will no longer broadcast Donald Trump’s coronavirus briefing live because he spews too much false and misleading information. Read More

