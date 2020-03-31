CLOSE
Shaq Issues A Tik Tok Challenge, Guess With Who? [VIDEO]

In the words of Motown choreographer great Chilly Atkins, CHALLONGE’!!

The very people that we pay a good penny to see, that pack out theaters and arenas to entertain us in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, have reached out to us on their social media to show us that we are all in this together as one, while entertaining us acting like, well, like us. That’s why NBA great Shaquille O’Neil went on TIK TOK, with his son’s, to issue a dance challenge to LeBron James, D Wade, Steph Curry and others showing that we can still have fun and be entertained while staying home practicing social distancing. Not to mention who would have thought the big guy was so agile.

Take a look at Shaq and sons show why NBA greats don’t want none of them below

