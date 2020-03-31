Diddy Goes Teddy P and Say’s Wake Up Everybody !! [VIDEO]

Hip Hop legendary producer/mogul, Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, recognizes that the only way we are going to get through the COVID-19 pandemic is by coming together as the geniuses that we are as a people, not as politicians , not as successful business people but by being the GOD created multifaceted great superhero people that we are.

Saturday after listening to Trump speak about our current situation pertaining to the coronavirus outbreak, Diddy went LIVE on IG had this to say:

We can all help

We can’t just sit back and leave our healthcare workers abandoned and unprotected. Over the next few days I’ll be locked in and focused on finding ways to directly support our healthcare workers but I don’t have all the answers. If you want to help or have any great ideas, please reach out to me now! God bless us all. -@Diddy

“Let’s get people involved,” “It’s not about me, it’s not about one person. Let’s figure out a way to get people involved, because people want to do something. There’s no way you can have power and not want to do something with it….“It’s time for us to step this superhero s–t up, ’cause we can think anything, we can manifest anything.”

He had a powerful, awesome point, maybe it’s time for Sean Combs to run for President…#IJS

Check out Diddy powerful COVID-19 LIVE brainstorming video below.

