CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

L.A. Block Party Broke Up Amid COVID-19 Pandemic [VIDEO]

Los Angeles Abandon - Covid-19 Image 15

Source: Robert LeBlanc / Getty

If you are celebrating your birthday in March 2020 it has been a little ruff with social distancing.  In Los Angeles, CA were they are under a stay at home order in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic people seem to be struggling with social distancing as it has been reported that police had to bust up a birthday block party celebration, for a little girl.

It has been reported that party goers were upset when police arrived after getting reports of the social distancing violation that involved an estimate of 30 to 40 people.

Clearly looking at the video Shelter In Place Orders as well as Social Distancing was not being followed.

See video below

 

Birthday Party , block party , Coronavirus , COVID-19 , Los Angeles , Shelter In Place , Social Distancing , violations

Also On 93.1 WZAK:
#WakandaCameToSlay! Black Folks Are Rolling Up To Theaters To See ‘Black Panther’ Like This…
60 photos
Videos
Latest
B. Simone Is Giving Us Natural Body Realness…
 1 hour ago
04.01.20
12 items
Oh No! Sephora Lays Off Portion Of Its…
 4 hours ago
04.01.20
Former Love And Hip Hop Star Shares Coronavirus…
 5 hours ago
04.01.20
Los Angeles Abandon - Covid-19 Image 15
L.A. Block Party Broke Up Amid COVID-19 Pandemic…
 7 hours ago
04.01.20
Exclusives
Close