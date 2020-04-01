L.A. Block Party Broke Up Amid COVID-19 Pandemic [VIDEO]

If you are celebrating your birthday in March 2020 it has been a little ruff with social distancing. In Los Angeles, CA were they are under a stay at home order in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic people seem to be struggling with social distancing as it has been reported that police had to bust up a birthday block party celebration, for a little girl.
It has been reported that party goers were upset when police arrived after getting reports of the social distancing violation that involved an estimate of 30 to 40 people.
Clearly looking at the video Shelter In Place Orders as well as Social Distancing was not being followed.
See video below
View this post on Instagram
