SheaMoisture Launches $1 Million Dollar Fund For Women Of Color Entrepreneurs Impacted By COVID-19 Crisis

Since the coronavirus crisis hit, it’s no secret that the economy has taken a serious hit. But one industry that is really feeling the effects is the beauty, fashion, hair and hospitality industry, especially businesses ran by women of color. But thankfully, SheaMoisture is standing up to help.

On Wednesday, the beloved hair care line announced they will be using their Community Commerce Fund to aid women of color entrepreneurs and owners of minority-owned businesses that have been affected by COVID-19. They are vowing to set aside a whopping $1 million of funds to do so. Talk about putting your money where your mouth is.

In a press release, the company stressed that the brand has always had a mission to “empower women, transform communities and support purpose-driven businesses” and “now more than ever, SheaMoisture is committed to this mission.”

“The grant and supportive measures will highlight the power of small businesses and how they help communities, while also minimizing the financial disruptions many are experiencing from the global outbreak,” they said.

SheaMoisture plans to collaborate with WeBuyBlack, the largest marketplace for Black-owned businesses, to award relief funds throughout the month of April.

More details include:

They will award ten $10,000 grants to businesses which include restaurants, hospitality, grooming, entertainers, wellness instructors, etc.

Companies/individuals must either convene communities online for goods or distribute goods door-to-door (or via e-commerce) are encouraged to apply.

Business owners must demonstrate how the award will be used to cover their costs and assist others.

On Monday, the brand teased the initiative via Instagram: “We stand ready to help. While much has changed in the world, we will continue to show up for our community, women of color and small minority businesses during this time,” read the caption.

“Stay tuned for more details around our Community Commerce Fund we have developed to assist small businesses and the communities that they serve.”

In addition, they will kick off a virtual series that will feature speakers from Sundial (Shea Moisture’s owner) and Unilever brands (the conglomerate that owns Sundial) and once an entrepreneur completes the series, she becomes eligible to compete for funding for an economic recovery business plan.

Just amazing. This is what giving back looks like.

“During this unprecedented time of upheaval, small businesses are being disproportionately affected. For SheaMoisture, which was once a small business, the power of community and entrepreneurship is close to our hearts. Through this fund, we are committed to giving back to the communities that have helped us become who we are,” said Cara Sabin, CEO of Sundial.

We love it!

Learn more about Community Commerce here:

SheaMoisture Launches $1 Million Dollar Fund For Women Of Color Entrepreneurs Impacted By COVID-19 Crisis was originally published on hellobeautiful.com