See The Masks LL Cool J’s Fashion Designer Daughter Made For Healthcare Workers

Samaria Leah and her denim brand are giving back one design at a time.

The Fashion Institute of Technology's 2017 Commencement Ceremony

Source: Dia Dipasupil / Getty

When it comes to how the fashion industry has jumped in to help with the coronavirus crisis, it’s clear that the mantra has been, “All hands on deck!:

From Christian Siriano to Gap Inc. to Crocs, folks are stepping up to help fill in the massive protection gear gap in supplies the pandemic has placed on our brave and tireless healthcare workers.

But you don’t have to be major mainstream brand—yet—to make an impact.

LL Cool J’s denim designer, Samaria Leah, is taking her love of fabric and sewing to make a difference. The 25-year-old is making her own fabulous masks, made from denim of course, to help raise funds for medical workers.

Around the time that state and federal officials began encouraging quarantines and enforcing state lockdowns, Leah announced her plans: “SL face masks will be available for purchase tomorrow! 100% cotton denim, double lined, durable, breathable, washable & 100% made with love! Let’s keep each other safe! A portion of proceeds will be going toward Covid-19 relief.”

 

It shouldn’t come as a surprise that the masks, which were retailed at an incredibly affordable $25 sold out pretty quickly, especially given her 15 percent off quarantine sale.

But Leah announced that after she fulfilled her orders for them, she was going to pivot to making masks for workers.

 

View this post on Instagram

We will update you soon for a restock date🖤

A post shared by Samaria Leah (@shopsamarialeah) on

 

We see you sis!

Leah dropped her line last summer, which focuses on structured denim with her little flair, lace of rear. Each pair as a person’s name, such as ‘Mo, Deja, Sam and Simone and ranges from $225-$250 and most styles go up to size 38.

Take a look:

 

View this post on Instagram

LEAH (BONE) TONIGHT 9PM PST / MIDNIGHT EST

A post shared by Samaria Leah (@shopsamarialeah) on

 

My personal favorites:

View this post on Instagram

@Naiyachasity stopped by wearing Sam😋

A post shared by Samaria Leah (@shopsamarialeah) on

 

In case you didn’t know, Leah’s jeans are one of Saweetie’s favorites:

 

View this post on Instagram

Saweetie in a pair of custom reworked Levis💕

A post shared by Samaria Leah (@shopsamarialeah) on

 

Learn more about and shop her line here

See The Masks LL Cool J’s Fashion Designer Daughter Made For Healthcare Workers  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Exclusives
