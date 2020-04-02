The Bijou Star Files: Fired Amazon Worker Getting Help From NY Mayor!?

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, April 2, 2020: See video and stories below
OH NO!? Somebody Burned Up The Charmin!?
If you weren't one of the toilet paper bandits that bought up an overabundance of toilet paper a couple of weeks ago this story may have you concerned, Big Rig Carrying Toilet Rolls Crashes in Texas, Precious Cargo Burns. An 18-wheeler carrying commercial toilet paper overturned on the Interstate 20 in the early hours of the morning and caught fire, causing the vast majority of its precious cargo to go up in flames.
Donald Trump Won’t Reopen Obamacare Enrollment For Uninsured Amid Coronavirus
Donald Trump's administration has decided not to reopen Obamacare enrollment for those who are currently uninsured during the coronavirus pandemic.
A Million N95 Masks Are Coming From China
The Massachusetts governor struck a deal for supplies but needed a way to transport them. The result was a tense saga and a shipment on the NFL team's 767.
NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio Orders Investigation Into Firing of Amazon Strike Organizer
Bill de Blasio said at a news conference Tuesday: "I've ordered the city's commission on human rights to investigate Amazon immediately to determine if that's true,""If so, that would be a violation of our city's human rights law and we would act on it immediately."
Alcohol Sales See A Major Increase During Viral Pandemic
As everyone adjusts to being quarantined, it appears that folks are getting turnt.
Target, Trader Joe’s & Publix Among Retailers Closing On Easter To Give Overworked Employees Relief
Target, Trader Joe's and Publix are officially closing on Easter to give employees some welcomed time off for their over-worked/hard-work during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Florida Governor Issues Statewide Stay-At-Home Order After Residents Continue To Ignore Social Distancing Rules
Following weeks of documented acts of residents deliberately not adhering to the rules of social distancing and self-quarantine, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has finally put his foot down. Earlier today, the governor issued a statewide stay-at-home order for all Florida residents for at least 30 days—beginning April 2nd.
Jermaine Dupri Reveals He Regrets Not Introducing TLC To The Masses
In a recent interview Jermaine Dupri mentioned he regretted passing on TLC. At the time, he didn't think he had the bandwidth to manage the girl group and Kris Kross.
Senior Social Security Recipients & Students Among Those Unlikely To Receive Stimulus Check
According to new reports, seniors receiving social security along with high school and college students, may find themselves out of luck.
NY Man Hid COVID-19 Symptoms In Order To Deliver Newborn Child–Wife Now Infected
A New York man hid his COVID-19 symptoms, in order to assist his wife in delivery, and she is now showing signs of the illness.
U.S. Prisoners Will Be Quarantined In Their Cells For Next 14 Days To Combat Coronavirus Spread
U.S. prisoners will be on another level of lockdown in order to slow the spread of coronavirus inside the nation's jails.
Chuck D Admits on April Fool’s Day That Flavor Flav Firing Was a Hoax!?
After a month of controversy, Chuck D has admitted feud that got Flavor Flav fired from Public Enemy was just a hoax.
Wayne Brady Is Self-Isolating With His Ex-Wife…and Her Boyfriend
According to Wayne Brady:
"My ex-wife Mandie and I, we have a different and a very special situation than a lot of people that co-parent … For the entire duration of [Malie's] life, we have co-parented as best friends," "we live virtually next door to each other." "Mandie, her boyfriend Jason, my daughter Maile, we are a family, so we're like this new, nuclear family …"
DISNEY ANNUAL PASS HOLDERS GOTTA KEEP PAYING
Disney isn't letting its most loyal customers off the hook because its parks are closed — they're still getting charged…
PRINCE CHARLES ‘ON THE OTHER SIDE’ OF COVID-19
Prince Charles says his health is on the upswing as he battles the coronavirus — and he's feeling well enough to give the UK his version of "keep calm and carry on."
Sprint And T-Mobile Officially Merge Under $31-Billion Deal
Two major U.S telecommunications networks, T-Mobile and Sprint, have finally merged, according to reports. The merger is worth more than $31 billion.