Tiger King Nemesis Carole Baskin Is P’d Off At Netflix!?

The one thing good that this Coronavirus pandemic has done is opened up our mental viewing palate to explore things that we probably wouldn’t have given a shot which is why the docu-series ‘Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness‘ Trending #1 on Netflix.

‘Tiger King’ is a docu-series that takes you on a journey of an extremely eccentric group of characters that have a strange addiction to tigers that leads to people vanishing, people being accused of feeding others to tigers, death threats, lawsuits etc etc, kind of like a zoo mafia thing that is full of twist and turns with an ending that will leave your jaw scraping the floor.

However the one person that seems to be the nemesis of all tiger aficionados is Carole Baskin’s, even though it appears at the end she won, ole Carole is pretty P’d off with Netflix.

According to a blog post by Carole Baskin the trending #1 documentary is salacious and sensational, a bunch of horse pucky that was looking to vilify her.

Take a listen to Carole Baskin’s husband Howard give the ax of their pisstivity in hopes that maybe Kim Kardashian will see their video and come and spend an hour with Carole or that we won’t believe that she fed her missing husband to her tigers as some people in the documentary tried to allude to (allegedly, a wives tale, according to rumors etc etc) below.

