Kenya Moore Say’s She Wasn’t Allowed To Talk To Her In-law’s !? [VIDEO]

Unfortunately for RHOA star Kenya Moore she needed these two tools before she said “I Do” on beach without her friends and key family members in attendance. If you been keeping up with The Real Housewives of Atlanta this season, the show has now actual caught up with the reality that Kenya Moore and her husband/baby daddy Marc Daly are possibly going to be in the need of divorce assistance from Kenny Lattimore’s new bride Judge Faith Jenkins-Lattimore of Divorce Court.
Marc Daly has been getting drug for actions towards Kenya Moore at a fundraiser however Kenya’s newest revelation might have been a serious red flag from the begging. According to Kenya Moore now she is saying that she wasn’t allowed to speak with Marc’s parents, her in-law’s, grandparents of their child.
I mean who does that? Or could this be evidence that their fairytale love affair was a fairytale fraud? #IJS
Would you marry someone that wouldn’t allow you to speak with their Parents?
Check out the video below and let us know your thoughts.
