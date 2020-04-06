The Bijou Star Files: Summer Events In Cleveland Plus Halle Berry Isolation Drama

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, April 3, 2020: See video and stories below

Mayor Frank Jackson administration clarifies stance on summer events, but won’t rule out cancellations if coronavirus persists

The clarification issued by the administration states that events might be canceled if the coronavirus crisis persists, but that events might be permitted if the crisis were to abate in time. Read More

Halle Berry Claps Back at Critics of Son in Heels After Sharing Rare Video Amid Self-Isolation

Halle Berry has been pretty vigilant about keeping her children off of her social media feeds, and it quickly becomes evident why on those rare occasions that she does decide to share a moment. Read More

U.S. attorney general says officials must prioritize releasing inmates at federal prison in Ohio due to coronavirus outbreak

U.S. Attorney General William Barr has ordered the Federal Bureau of Prisons to speed up its efforts to place some prisoners on home confinement to reduce the risk of coronavirus spread at facilities with outbreaks. Read More

You Knew This Was Coming…Couple Names Newborn Twins ‘Corona’ & ‘Covid’ In Hopes To Put Some Positivity Into Coronavirus Outbreak

An Indian couple revealed that they named their twin newborns (a boy and a girl) Corona and Covid, in an effort to put a positive spin on the deadly coronavirus pandemic currently sweeping throughout the world. Read More

Kentucky Is Putting Ankle Monitors On Coronavirus Patients Who Ignore Self-Quarantine Order

For those who find staying at home hard during this pandemic, especially people who are putting others at risk, the state of Kentucky has a solution,

ankle monitors…Read More

Man Exposes Himself To 8th Grade Students After Hacking Zoom Class

A man exposed himself to a group of middle school students after he hacked into their online course, according to school officials. Read More

CORONA BEER MEXICO SAYS NO MAS BREWING!!!

As if the coronavirus name thing wasn’t enough, now Corona beer won’t be brewed at all … in Mexico, anyway — not for now. Read More

The Wendy Williams Show’ Is Coming Back Next Week

The coronavirus pandemic caused Wendy Williams to have to leave her purple chair on stopped filming The Wendy Williams Show. The gossip queen hasn’t filmed since March 12th and she has been itching to get back to her co-hosts and fortunately she’s found a way to do so. She revealed via her Instagram page that the daytime talk show will be taped from her New York City apartment. Read More

Tyler Perry Tips A Total Of $21K To 42 Atlanta Restaurant Employees

Tyler Perry recently tipped 42 local Atlanta restaurant employees over $20,000, which we’re sure meant the world to them at a time like this. Read More

Tiger In The Bronx Zoo Reportedly Tests Positive For Coronavirus

It looks like the coronavirus isn’t sparing anyone, animals included. At least that’s the latest development after it is being reported that a tiger in the Bronx Zoo reportedly tested positive for COVID-19. Read More

Los Angeles’ Mayor Is Offering ‘Rewards’ For Snitching On Businesses Violating The City’s Stay-At-Home Order

In Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti’s words, “rewards” would fill in the blank as he’s encouraging people to rat on others who aren’t following the city’s stay-at-home order. Read More

Here’s How Many Kids Kylie Jenner Says She Wants to Have

Kylie Jenner says she’s wants to have seven kids, but she’s not ready to give Stormi a sibling just yet. Read More

Floyd Mayweather’s Daughter Iyanna Stabbed Victim In Both Arms, Injuries Required ‘Emergency Surgery’

Boxer Floyd Mayweather seems to be going through it lately. It hasn’t’t even been a month since we reported that Mayweather’s ex-girlfriend and mother of his children 40 year old Josie Harris was found dead in her car outside her home. Now it’s being reported that Floyd Mayweather and the late Josie Harris’s 19 year old daughter Iyanna has been arrested for allegedly stabbing a woman. Read More

CORONAVIRUS TRUMP MUZZLES FAUCI …Peddles Unproven Drug

Donald Trump just did something jaw-dropping … he shut down the leading infectious disease specialist in the United States of America — stopped him from exposing a dangerous lie the President had just told. Read More

DONALD TRUMP CALLS NEW YORK GOVERNOR ANDREW CUOMO UNGRACIOUS

Donald Trump is demanding, of all things, gratitude from New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, despite the fact New York’s health care system is about to break without these phantom tests, ventilators and PPE’s the President constantly claims are rolling out. Read More

NRA Is Suing Governor Cuomo For Closing NY Gun Shops As “Non-Essential” Businesses

The National Rifle Association is suing New York state’s governor Andrew Cuomo and the economic development in federal court on Thursday for shutting down gun stores during the coronavirus epidemic by deeming them non-essential businesses. Read More

Two Children Hospitalized After Consuming THC-Infused Candy From Food Bank Handout

Friday night, an 11-year-old and a 5-year-old were taken to a hospital after consuming a “medicated nerd rope.” The candy was being given out to families as part of a “food distribution effort from a church working with the Utah Food Bank.” Read More

Joe Exotic Says He Feels ‘Ashamed’ For The Way He Treated His Animals In New Interview From Prison

With the success of Netflix’s “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness,” everyone is curious to know what the star of the docuseries, Joe Exotic, has to say about his newfound popularity. Well, the eccentric zoo owner gave an interview from jail, where he expressed feeling “ashamed” of the depiction of him in the series. Read More

Two Top French Doctors Discussed Testing COVID-19 Vaccines On Poor African Populations During A Live Television Broadcast

Some viewers were left horrified after watching two top French doctors discuss testing a coronavirus vaccine on Africans. They also described Africa as becoming a “giant laboratory.” Read More

