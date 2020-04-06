CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Floyd Mayweather’s 19 Year Old Daughter Iyanna Arrested For Stabbing!?

2017 BET Awards - Roaming Show

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Boxer Floyd Mayweather seems to be going through it lately.  It hasn’t’t even been a month since we reported that Mayweather’s ex-girlfriend and mother of his children 40 year old Josie Harris was found dead in her car outside her home.  Now it’s being reported that Floyd Mayweather and the late Josie Harris’s 19 year old daughter Iyanna has been arrested for allegedly stabbing a woman.

According to reports, Iyanna went to her boyfriend/fiancé, NBA Youngboy,  home in Houston, Texas and confronted a woman that was there with him, demanding her to leave, when she allegedly charged the woman with 2 knives stabbing her twice. Allegedly according to Iyanna the stabbing victim had grabbed her hair first.

See video below

Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star

Source: WZAK / Radio One Digital

Arrested , Boxer , floyd mayweather , Iyanna , NBA Youngboy , stabbing

Also On 93.1 WZAK:
#WakandaCameToSlay! Black Folks Are Rolling Up To Theaters To See ‘Black Panther’ Like This…
60 photos
Videos
Latest
Array
Prayers: Chico DeBarge’s Son Dontae Murdered Age 35
 19 mins ago
04.06.20
2017 BET Awards - Roaming Show
Floyd Mayweather’s 19 Year Old Daughter Iyanna Arrested…
 28 mins ago
04.06.20
Porsha Invites Women To Break The Stigma Of…
 7 hours ago
04.06.20
10 items
“Bounce, Rock, Skate, Roll” Singer Vaughan Mason Dead…
 2 days ago
04.04.20
Exclusives
Close