Floyd Mayweather’s 19 Year Old Daughter Iyanna Arrested For Stabbing!?

Boxer Floyd Mayweather seems to be going through it lately. It hasn’t’t even been a month since we reported that Mayweather’s ex-girlfriend and mother of his children 40 year old Josie Harris was found dead in her car outside her home. Now it’s being reported that Floyd Mayweather and the late Josie Harris’s 19 year old daughter Iyanna has been arrested for allegedly stabbing a woman.

According to reports, Iyanna went to her boyfriend/fiancé, NBA Youngboy, home in Houston, Texas and confronted a woman that was there with him, demanding her to leave, when she allegedly charged the woman with 2 knives stabbing her twice. Allegedly according to Iyanna the stabbing victim had grabbed her hair first.



