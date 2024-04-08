Listen Live
Win Front Row Tickets To Super Freak: The Rick James Story!

Published on April 8, 2024

Get ready to groove with the legend himself! Tickets for “Super Freak: The Rick James Story” are officially ON SALE NOW! The show is April 24th at the Akron Civic Theater! Don’t miss your chance to witness the electrifying tale of Rick James’s rise to fame, filled with unforgettable music and wild adventures.  

Register below for your chance to win FRONT ROW TICKETS!

 

