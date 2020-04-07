CLOSE
Hot Spot: Young Jeezy Shares His Initial Proposal Idea For Jeannie Mai [VIDEO]

Da Brat shares the details of Jeannie Mai’s original proposal idea that Young Jeezy had.  Due to COVID-19, of course, plans were changed.

Teddy Riley explains why his Instagram battle was postponed with Babyface.

Chris Brown announces a new mixtape with Young Thug and Megan Thee Stallion discusses double standards in hip hop.

 

Hot Spot: Young Jeezy Shares His Initial Proposal Idea For Jeannie Mai [VIDEO]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

