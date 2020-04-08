Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star Reality Hour: Communication Has Bounced, Should I?

These are trying times for our health with the spread of COVID-19 in the United States and also for our relationships as we shelter in.

A young lady reached out to Sam Sylk, radio host and author, and Bijou Star co-host of The Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star on 93.1 WZAK during the 1:00 pm Reality Hour via a letter in Sam’s Facebook Messages , in regards to her man who is picking and choosing when they communicate about their issues or more specifically his.

Check out what the dynamic Relationship duo, Sam Sylk and Bijou Star had for the young lady below.

Dear Sam

I don’t know what to do about my boyfriend I have been with for 14 months. When I first met him he was so loving and kind and we never argued… but in the last 8 months we have been arguing a lot. Every time he gets in his moods he turns nasty and verbally abuses everyone, including me for no reason, then we start arguing and he calls me names, etc… then he calls me and apologizes saying that he didn’t mean to say those nasty things to me and that he loves me and is scared he’s going to lose me. At the moment we’re spending time apart, we haven’t spoken for 10 days as everyone says he needs space and to think about what he’s done to me. When I call him to talk things over he either hangs up in my ear or doesn’t answer the phone. It’s very frustrating. He came by my house the other day to talk to me but I was still asleep so I didn’t end up speaking to him and now he says he’s confused again and doesn’t know what to do still..Can you please give me some advice, I want our relationship to work out but communication is hard?

(BTW: you can listen live to The Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star on 93.1 WZAK, Reality Hour, at 1:00 pm Monday through Friday at http://www.wzakcleveland.com)

Also On 93.1 WZAK: