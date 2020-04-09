Ex-RHOA Sheree Whitfield Needs Help Finding Her Missing Mom

Cleveland native Ex-RHOA Sheree Whitfield took to her own IG hesitantly to request help with find her mother who has been missing now for 2 weeks.

The 50 year old Sheree Whitfield who is from Shaker Heights, although she is a former reality television star she is extremely private about her family and has been working closely with the police in finding her. Whitfield via her Instagram say’s that her mom has taken vacations before without notifying anyone, however never for this long, so in conjunction with police she decided to solicit the help as well as prayers of her 934K followers to help broaden the search of her mom 77 year old Thelma Ferguson.

**If anyone has any information we ask that you please call Sandy Springs police at 770-551-6923 or email the detective handling the missing persons case at rgehricke@sandyspringsga.gov. 🙏🏾 Thank you!

We will be keeping Sheree Whitfield as well as her family uplifted in our prayers as we also pray that her mother is found safe and healthy.

see Sheree Whitfield’s post below

