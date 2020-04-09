Ex-RHOA Sheree Whitfield Needs Help Finding Her Missing Mom

Cleveland native Ex-RHOA Sheree Whitfield took to her own IG hesitantly to request help with find her mother who has been missing now for 2 weeks.
The 50 year old Sheree Whitfield who is from Shaker Heights, although she is a former reality television star she is extremely private about her family and has been working closely with the police in finding her. Whitfield via her Instagram say’s that her mom has taken vacations before without notifying anyone, however never for this long, so in conjunction with police she decided to solicit the help as well as prayers of her 934K followers to help broaden the search of her mom 77 year old Thelma Ferguson.
**If anyone has any information we ask that you please call Sandy Springs police at 770-551-6923 or email the detective handling the missing persons case at rgehricke@sandyspringsga.gov. 🙏🏾 Thank you!
We will be keeping Sheree Whitfield as well as her family uplifted in our prayers as we also pray that her mother is found safe and healthy.
Please keep my mom and my family in your prayers! We all know that prayers can move mountains!!! I was hesitant to post my concerns for my mother's safe return because, although I have been in close contact with the police for the past two weeks, I'm also pretty private when it comes to my family. Also, in the past, my mom has taken personal vacations without letting the family know and we respect that side of her. However, this is the longest she have gone without reaching out to anyone from the family or her friends. Right now we are leaning on God and staying positive and prayerful for her safe return home. HOME is where the HEART is and prayer in numbers work. As we all continue to navigate through these uncertain times, remember the blessings of having each other…. Family is everything! I ask that everyone pray for my mother’s safe return home. And know that our family will be internally grateful. 🙏🏽🙏🏽 **If anyone has any information we ask that you please call Sandy Springs police at 770-551-6923 or email the detective handling the missing persons case at rgehricke@sandyspringsga.gov. 🙏🏾 Thank you!