The Bijou Star Files: Angels and Testimonies In The Entertainment World

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, April 9, 2020:

Ohio’s latest projections for coronavirus outbreak shift dramatically to peak near 1,600 cases per day in April

The latest projections are significantly lower than previous estimates offered by state officials. Gov. Mike DeWine and Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton have used models from the Cleveland Clinic and Ohio State University to predict that even with social distancing measures like Ohio’s stay-at-home order, the state could see up to 10,000 new cases per day at peak. Read More

Ohio unemployment applicants left frustrated waiting for answers

Unemployed people are running into frustrations as the state scrambles to respond to unemployment applicants. Read More

RHOA’s Sheree Whitfield Asks For The Public’s Help In Finding Her 77-Year-Old Mother Who Has Been Missing For 2 Weeks

The Sandy Spring Police Department in Georgia is searching for Thelma Ferguson, who was last seen by her family on March 23rd after leaving her Sandy Springs home to go to the bank. Read More

Tyler Perry Pays For Groceries During “Senior Hour” At Over 70 Different Kroger Locations

Tyler Perry is blessing even more people today. The New Orleans native just paid for groceries, during “Senior Hour” at 44 Kroger locations in Atlanta and 29 locations in his hometown of New Orleans, according to AJC. Read More

People On Twitter Think Kamala Harris Could Be Joe Biden’s Pick For Vice President

Now that former vice president Joe Biden seems to be the Democratic party’s nominee for the 2020 presidential election, all eyes are now on him to choose a running mate and a large group of Twitter users think Kamala should be his pick. Read More

Actor Christian Keyes Gets Online Troll Together For Criticizing His Support Of Black Women—“I Said What I Said”

Christian recently posted, “black women are definitely superheroes” on his Instagram page and unexpectedly a woman decided to try and correct him by writing “*all women” as a response. She probably didn’t expect him to notice and respond to her comment, but he did and it was glorious. Read More

Joe Biden & Donald Trump Respond To Bernie Sanders Dropping Out Of The Presidential Race

Following the news, former Vice President Joe Biden and Trump both addressed Bernie leaving the race—and their responses couldn’t be more different. Read More

Kylie Jenner Named World’s Youngest ‘Self-Made’ Billionaire…for the Second Year in a Row

The 22-year-old mogul made Forbes’ 2020 World’s Youngest Billionaires list for the second year in a row, as her Kylie Cosmetics brand brought her net worth up to $1 billion. Read More

Another One: California Woman Who Licked $1,800 Worth of Groceries Arrested

A Northern California woman was arrested on Tuesday after after she allegedly licked and ruined about $1,800 worth of groceries. Read More

Executed Wisconsin Couple Had Just Kicked Daughter and Boyfriend Out Over Social Distancing

Wisconsin doctor Beth Potter and her husband Robin Carre were executed shortly after kicking their daughter and her boyfriend out of the house over their refusal to maintain social distancing. Read More

Cardi B and Fashion Nova Are Giving Away $1,000 an Hour Amid Coronavirus Pandemic [Video]

While everyone awaits the government stimulus checks amid the coronavirus pandemic, Cardi B and Fashion Nova are stepping up to help. They’ve partnered to give away $1,000 an hour to families in need. Read More

CORONAVIRUS COPS CRACK DOWN ON GATHERINGS …

Snitching is in when it comes to social distancing anyway — people have been blowing the whistle on violators, and now police everywhere are cracking down. Read More

CHINA SUED

Small Businesses Claim A COVID-19 Coverup …AND IT COST US $8 TRILLION-PLUS!!!

Small businesses are folding left and right due to COVID-19 — and now a bunch of ’em are suing the pants off China … for TRILLIONS. The small biz squad claims the Chinese government knew as early as mid-November that they were dealing with a “new” and potentially deadly virus, but kept quiet about it and even tried covering it up. Read More

ZOOM SUED…SERIOUS PRIVACY ISSUES!?

Zoom has serious loopholes when it comes to privacy, but it wasn’t until the COVID-19 pandemic when it was finally exposed … so claims one of its shareholders who is now suing. Read More

BET Launches Relief Fund, Community Partnerships And More To Help Black Americans Impacted By Coronavirus; Will Premiere Television Special Co-Hosted By Terrence J, Kelly Rowland And Regina Hall

Black Entertainment Television (BET) announced it will be launching a series of initiatives, digital news programs, and more to help the Black community during the #coronavirus outbreak. The special will be co-hosted by Terrence, Kelly Rowland, and Regina Hall and will premiere on Wednesday, April 22, 2020. Some of the special guests include DJ Khaled, Charlie Wilson, Chance the Rapper, Kirk Franklin, Fantasia, and more. Read More

BeBe Winans Tests Positive For Coronavirus, Along With Mother & Brother

BeBe Winans has tested positive for coronavirus. The 57-year-old gospel star recently shared that not only him, but his brother and mother also had the virus. While he’s not exactly sure how he contracted it, he says that he did travel before he began to notice symptoms. Read More

Kelly Rowland Tells Lala Anthony About Her Favorite Sex Toy: It’s So Nice!

After several margaritas, Kelly Rowland was open to show fans a side of her that they rarely get to see. LaLa Anthony joined the multi-platinum singer on Instagram Live for a fun conversation. Lala, who was sipping on Ciroc, jumped into full interview mode. Read More

Aretha Franklin’s Former Fiance Dies From Coronavirus

Aretha Franklin’s former fiance, Willie Wilkerson, has reportedly died. He sadly passed Wednesday (April 7th) of COVID-19 virus. Reportedly, he was admitted to the hospital on March 30th. Read More

The Weeknd Accuses Usher Of Copying His Style: “I Got Angry When I Heard ‘Climax!’”

The Weeknd believes that due to his inescapable run in the early 2010s, another megastar bit his vocal stylings for his own hit. The artist he’s referring to is Usher. The Weeknd says, I heard ‘Climax,’ that Usher song, and was like, ‘Holy f*ck, that’s a Weeknd song.’” Read More

