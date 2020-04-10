‘SWITCH’ Band Member Has Dropped A New Book ‘Switch, DeBarge, Motown & Me!’

If you are fan of classic R&B then you don’t need any introduction to who the legendary Motown band, SWITCH, that introduced us to another legendary family the DeBarge’s, as two of the original members of SWITCH, were, Bobby and Tommy DeBarge. Bobby DeBarge the lead 3 octave range falsetto voice heard on classics like ‘I Call Your Name’ and ‘There’ll Never Be’ then brought his brothers and sister, El, Bunny, James, Mark, Randy (DeBarge) and his baby brother Chico (solo singer) to Motown.

We always hear, thanks to Unsung, the side of what happened to the DeBarge family, but what ever happened to SWITCH from a SWITCH point of view, whose members also included Eddie Fluellen, Phillip Ingram and Gregory Williams?

who has carried on since his SWITCH days to write, arrange, play and produce hit records for recording acts musical greats such as Boyz II Men, El DeBarge, Grove Theory and TLC just to name a few. And now the trumpeter has added author to his many accomplishments as he has dropped a music lovers gem ‘Switch, DeBarge, Motown & Me!’ in other words his truth, through his tears, and what happened to the legendary, group/family.

Take a listen below

