Jussie Smollett Posted a COVID-19 Domestic Violence PSA…Do You Receive It?

Everyone in the entertainment world has been doing their part to keep people engaged and informed during the COVID-19 pandemic that has more than doubled in cases in the U.S. than anywhere else in the world. Do to the fact that people have had to shelter in a lot of organizations have been offering services for domestic violence and HIV as the coronavirus sheltering in orders has brought another cypher to these issues. There is help out there, however, does it matter who you receive the message of help from?

Former FOX Empire star Jussie Smollett is in all kinds of legal trouble from when he made claims that he was violently attacked because of his race and his sexuality. He recently posted a video to bring awareness to some small organizations that are there to help people experiencing domestic violence and other health issues during the pandemic.

However the question is that, in light of the battle he is going through for allegedly staging a domestic violence incident, do/can you receive his message seriously in regards to domestic violence?

Check out Jussie Smollett’s Domestic violence/HIV/COVID19 PSA video below, and give us your thoughts.

