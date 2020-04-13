The Bijou Star Files: LBJ’s New Barber, RHOA Sheree Mom Is Safe, Babyface

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, April 13, 2020: See video and stories below

Lebron James’ Wife Savannah Steps Up As His Barber During Quarantine, NBA Star Says: If This Ain’t Trust I Don’t Know What Is

It’s safe to say this quarantine has everyone looking a little rough, and it seems like celebrities are no different. Lebron James revealed his and his wife Savannah James’s struggle of keeping their hair up to par in the earlier days of quarantine. Read More

Trump Retweets ‘Fire Fauci’ Coronavirus Message In Easter Sunday Twitter Rampage

President Donald Trump on Sunday retweeted a message from a supporter criticizing infectious disease specialist Dr. Anthony Fauci, one of the leaders of the White House effort to battle the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. Read More

Major Cities See A Decrease In Crime Amid Viral Pandemic

Crime across the country has seen a dramatic decrease, since the spread of the viral pandemic. Cities like Chicago, New York, and Los Angeles seem to be having a quieter time. Read More

Sheree Whitfield Finds Her Mother Safe & Sound Following Two-Week Search

Sheree revealed earlier this week that she was working with local Atlanta police to locate her mother—but Sheree decided to spread the word even further by sharing the news with her followers on Instagram, that her mom has been found. Read More

Babyface Gives Fans An Update On His Instagram Live Battle With Teddy Riley & Reveals He Had Coronavirus

Many were quite disappointed when the highly-anticipated Instagram live battle between Babyface and Teddy Riley didn’t happen as scheduled. Well now, Babyface has provided an update that fans can look forward to—while also revealing his recent struggle with coronavirus. Read More

Joe Biden Introduces New Student Loan Forgiveness Plan

Bernie Sanders officially dropped out of the 2020 presidential race, former Vice President Joe Biden just made a huge announcement regarding student loans. He recently introduced a new student loan forgiveness plan that is sure to please those who have been hoping for a presidential front-runner to finally one put in place. Read More

Yaya Mayweather Is Reportedly Facing Up To 99 Years In Prison For Allegedly Stabbing A Woman Associated With NBA YoungBoy

Yaya Mayweather may not be behind bars anymore, but she is definitely not off the hook for involvement in an alleged stabbing just last week! Read More

‘Sister Circle’ Canceled After Three Seasons, Final Episode to Air April 24

‘Sister Circle’ is coming to an end. The talk show is set to air its final episode on April 24 after almost three seasons. Read More

Rob Kardashian Alleges Blac Chyna Pointed a Gun at His Head and Threatened to Kill Him During an Argument

Rob Kardashian has alleged that ex Blac Chyna “pointed a gun at [his] head and threatened to kill him,” ins to new court documents obtained by Us Weekly. Read More

43,000 Disney World Employees Furloughed Amid Coronavirus Closure

Disney World is preparing to furlough 43,000 workers as it remains closed due to the coronavirus. Read More

Kendall Jenner and Justin Bieber SLAMMED for Talking Privilege Amid Pandemic

Kendall Jenner and Justin Bieber are under fire as critics called their recent comments about quarantine “tone-deaf.” Read More

LAVAR BALL GUNNING TO BRING NFL PLAYERS TO BBB, I Could Get Them $40 MIL!!!

LaVar Ball says he wants both NBA AND NFL players under the BBB umbrella going forward … and he says he’s got a plan that could make them $40 MILLION on their 1st contract with the company! Read More

PASTOR TONY SPELL, SAYS 1,300 ATTEND EASTER SERVICE!!! Keeps ’em Off Cam, Though

Pastor Tony Spell held an in-person Easter service, as promised, and says he had more than 1,000 faithful parishioners there … defying Louisiana’s Governor and potentially spreading the coronavirus. Read More

KENTUCKY CHURCH PACKED FOR EASTER, DESPITE NAILS IN PARKING LOT …Cops Watching Closely

Kentucky State Police were circling the parking lot of a church that’s packed for Easter service — defying state orders — and issuing warnings, if not citations. Read More

JOEL OSTEEN EASTER SERVICE WITH MARIAH, TYLER …Carries on without Kanye

Joel Osteen’s highly-anticipated virtual Easter Sunday service, featuring some big names chiming in remotely, went on as scheduled. Read More

WORKING FROM HOME, AMERICANS ARE BOOZING ON THE JOB

Americans are apparently getting thirstier by the day during stay-at-home orders — because a lot of our workforce are stuck indoors they tuning up to cope on the clock. Read More

Landlords Are Asking Female Tenants For Sexual Favors In Exchange For Rent

Some landlords are preying on vulnerable women and asking for sexual favors in exchange for rent money, according to reports. Read More

Trump Wanted The Coronavirus To ”Wash Over The Country” To Save The Economy

The Washington Post reported on Saturday that Donald Trump asked top health advisers why they wouldn’t allow the coronavirus to “wash over the country,” infecting whoever is in its path. Read More

Georgia Bar Owner Removes $3,714 From Walls and Gives To Unemployed Staff During Coronavirus Pandemic

A Georgia bar has been collecting dollar bills on the walls of their establishment for years, and now they are glad they did. Read More

First Wave Of Stimulus Checks Deposited By IRS

The Internal Revenue Service said on Saturday that they sent out the first wave of stimulus checks to Americans. Read More

Blac Chyna Is Charging Fans $950 For A Facetime Conversation & $250 To Follow Them On Social Media

Blac Chyna is giving a whole new meaning to the phrase “nothing in life is free”. The 31-year-old cosmetic line owner, born Angela White, recently added two new “products” to her company’s website. When online shopping with Lashed Cosmetics there is now an option to purchase a follow back on social media from Blac Chyna for $250. Read More

Rihanna Tells Fans: Stop Asking Me About My Album, I’m Trying To Save The World Unlike Trump!

Many celebrities have been using Instagram Live to keep themselves and their fans entertained during this quarantine, and on Friday (April 10th), Rihanna gave her fans a piece of her mind. The 32- year-old pop star was on Instagram live co-hosting her first ever “Fenty Social Club”. Read More

