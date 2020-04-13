CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Gary’s Tea: Nicole Ari Parker Says She Misses The Single Life [VIDEO]

 

Nicole Ari Parker says she wishes Boris Kodjoe showed her more attention.  She went to Instagram live saying that she misses good morning texts and basically the “boyfriend stage” of her relationship.  The wife mentioned that she wants more attention from her husband and now everyone else knows that clearly, Boris doesn’t have a happy home.

In other news, OT Genasis is still trolling Keyshia Cole and Gucci Mane says something rude about coronavirus.

 

