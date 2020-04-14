The Bijou Star Files: Fiddy Is Spilling Tea In His New Book

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, April 14, 2020: See video and stories below

80 million should get stimulus checks by Wednesday, Treasury says

Many people should see the coronavirus stimulus checks deposited in their accounts by Wednesday. But if you don’t get your money by then, here’s what you should do. Read More

Dr. Amy Acton: General public could be wearing masks for the next year

Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton said on Monday that the general public could still be wearing masks for the next year. Read More

Gayle King Once Confronted 50 Cent over Oprah, Rapper Reveals in Book

Gayle King confronted 50 Cent at a black-tie gala about his history of “talkin’ s–t” about her best friend, Oprah Winfrey, Page Six exclusively learned. The showdown led to a rapprochement between Winfrey and the rapper — before he eventually turned on King. Read More

Rapper 50 Cent Responds To Ja Rule’s Request To Battle On Instagram Live

With a beef that started in 2000, it seems like there’s no end in sight. Ja Rule told Swizz and Fat Joe, during a conversation on Instagram Live, that he would battle 50 Cent. The 44-year-old wants to go hit-for-hit and let the fans decide who wins. Read More

Diddy’s “Dance-A-Thon” Raises Over $3.7M For COVID-19 Relief Efforts

Hip hop mogul, Diddy, spent his Easter Sunday raising money for COVID-19 relief efforts, by hosting a “Dance-A-Thon.” Partnering with Team Love, the all day and night “Dance-A-Thon” celebration raised $3,730,765.00 Read More

Diddy Explains Why He Stopped Lizzo’s Twerking During His Dance-A-Thon

Following the dance-a-thon, Diddy addressed the situation and said, “Here’s one thing that I want to make clear—my queen, my sister Lizzo. When I stopped the music, it’s because it had a lot of curses in there. Not because she was twerking. Read More

Bernie Sanders Endorses Joe Biden For President

Almost a week after ending his presidential campaign, Bernie Sanders joined Joe Biden on his live stream and officially endorsed him as he spoke about the changes that need to happen within the U.S. Read More

Drake’s ‘Toosie Slide’ Makes Historic No. 1 Debut On Billboard Hot 100

The rapper Drake’s “Toosie Slide” debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart, helping him become the first male artist and second musical act overall to have debuted three songs at number one! Read More

Keyshia Cole Responds After OT Genasis Says Her Vagina Has An Odor On Instagram Live

If you thought the beef between OT Genasis and Keyshia Cole was all in good fun, well think again because things have taken an ugly turn that is likely to get even messier. OT recently hopped on Instagram live and started talking about Keyshia Cole—the conversation quickly took a turn for the worse when he began to discuss her personal hygiene or in his opinion, a lack thereof. Read More

Large Gatherings Like Concerts & Sporting Events May Not Resume Until Fall 2021 According To Health Experts

When things start opening back up to our new normal, restaurants and small businesses like nail salons might be able to run as usual, but people may not be able to attend large gatherings, like concerts, for another year or so. Read More

Kenya Moore Reveals Husband Marc Daly Wants To Work On Their Marriage, “He’s Been Really Sweet And Caring And Thoughtful”

Season 12 of Real Housewives of Atlanta, we’ve witnessed the tumultuous marriage of Kenya Moore and Marc Daly. But now Kenya Moore on “Watch What Happens Live,” shared that she and Marc Daly are not only getting along, but he has changed his mind and expressed that he wants to work on their marriage. Read More

VIRGINIA PASTOR DIES FROM COVID-19... 3 Weeks After Holding Packed Service

The evangelical pastor who vowed to keep preaching unless he was “in jail or the hospital” has died of COVID-19 … only weeks after defiantly opening his church doors. Read More

‘We don’t have a king:’ Trump’s claim of ‘total’ authority over states gets pushback across spectrum

During Monday’s press briefing on the coronavirus pandemic, Trump said, “When somebody’s president of the United States, the authority is total. And that’s the way it’s got to to be. It’s total. It’s total. And the governors know that.” But the governors are saying hold up playa. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo responded to Trump’s saying, “The President doesn’t have total authority. We have a Constitution. We don’t have a king.” Read More

