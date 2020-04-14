CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Ja Rule Challenges 50 Cent To Battle On Instagram Live

After decades of a feud, Ja Rule says he wants all the smoke!

Since the Instagram battles have been a thing, artists are constantly trying to top one another hit for hit and Ja Rule says he wants to go against long time rival 50 Cent.

 LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

On a phone call with Fat Joe, while on Instagram live with Swizz Beatz, he says he wants to go against 50 Cent and says “he’ll behave” and the battle would be friendly.

Swizz didn’t seem too convinced saying Ja’s intention sounded like a “devilish ‘behave.’”

50 Cent then responded hours later with of course a petty response.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

View this post on Instagram

👀Stupid #fryfestival

A post shared by 50 Cent (@50cent) on

Fans had some thoughts on the battle causing Ja Rule to trend on Twitter.

What do you think? Is the beef old enough for these two to have a friendly battle?

WANT EXCLUSIVES? CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

 

Ja Rule Challenges 50 Cent To Battle On Instagram Live  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK:
#WakandaCameToSlay! Black Folks Are Rolling Up To Theaters To See ‘Black Panther’ Like This…
60 photos
Videos
Latest
Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star
Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star Reality Hour:…
 42 mins ago
04.14.20
Lockdown Hair Care: 5 Tips to Refresh Your…
 3 hours ago
04.14.20
10 items
Happy Birthday Da Brat! Her Trendsetting Style Through…
 3 hours ago
04.14.20
Kerry Washington
Hulu’s ‘Little Fires Everywhere’ Is Based In Shaker…
 4 hours ago
04.14.20
Exclusives
Close