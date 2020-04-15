2020 Ohio Primary Election Deadline Is April 28th NOT JUNE !?

Breaking news Ohio, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 Ohio Primary Elections, that the Governor postponed in March due to the pandemic and that was said to be rescheduled until June is allegedly not got going down in June.

The new date that is being given as the 2020 Ohio Primary Election deadline is April 28th, and it is by mail only. Meaning that you have to request your absentee vote to be mailed to you and mail it back post marked by the 28th or you can hand deliver it to the Board of Elections no later than April 27th at 7:30pm.

Don’t complain about Agent Orange if you are not willing to do something about him.

Take a look at the video below to get step by step instructions and options for voting in the 2020 Ohio Primary Election below.

Join WZAK’s D.J. Sam Sylk tonight at 7: 30 p.m. ET at a virtual town hall about voting changes in Ohio on April 28th. #ANDSTILLIVOTE pic.twitter.com/31cr8x2nem — SamSylk (@samsylkshow) April 15, 2020

