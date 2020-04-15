The Bijou Star Files: It’s A Boy & Did You Get Your Check?

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, April 15, 2020: See video and stories below

You could get a $2,000 per month stimulus check under proposed bill

Two House Democrats behind the proposal say the one-time, $1,200 check on its way to Americans isn't going to be enough as unemployment skyrockets.

Cedar Point extends 2020 season passes through 2021 amid coronavirus

Cedar Point was originally scheduled to open for their 150th season on May 9, but that has been delayed due to COVID-19 concerns.

When will you get your stimulus check? IRS to launch tracking tool

Tens of millions of Americans should have the money in their accounts by Wednesday, according to the Treasury Department.

Ciara & Russell Wilson Are Expecting A Baby Boy!

It looks like the Wilson's will have another little prince in their household.

Indiana Man Expecting His Stimulus Check Finds Millions Deposited Into His Bank Account

As those stimulus checks start to make their rounds, people are checking to make sure that they received the right amount. However, one Indiana man received an unexpected amount that he could not believe.

Amazon Reportedly Now Worth $1.1 Trillion After Stocks Rise Due To Surge In Orders Following Coronavirus Outbreak

Amazon has become more popular than ever before, as they are shipping orders at lighting speed to ensure that customers get everything they need as they continue to be on lockdown so good that the company is now worth over a trillion dollars.

Rita Wilson On ‘Extreme’ Chloroquine Side Effects, How She and Tom Hanks Contracted COVID-19

Rita Wilson is opening up about her battle with the coronavirus, including the side effects she experienced from taking the drug chloroquine.

Why Amy Schumer Already Legally Changed Her Son’s Name

Schumer's son's new middle name now honors both her friend and her father.

McDonald’s in China Apologizes for Sign Banning Black People Amid Coronavirus

A McDonald's restaurant in China has been temporarily closed after it tried to ban Black people from entering over fears of the coronavirus.

CHIPPENDALES VIRTUAL PARTIES …

Chippendales is making their fans' wildest fantasies come true — you can finally bring home one of their exotic dancers.

JUSTIN, KEVIN & MEEK WE ARE ‘ALL IN’ FOR COVID-19 RELIEF …

Philadelphia 76ers partner Michael Rubin has the likes of Kevin Hart, Meek Mill, Justin Bieber and Magic Johnson backing his amazing plan to raise money for COVID-19 relief.

BARACK OBAMA Endorses Biden For President

Former President Barack Obama waited until the dust settled among all the Democratic presidential candidates, but he's fully throwing his support behind Joe Biden now.

CHRIS CUOMO…I’ll Trade CNN Gig!?

Chris Cuomo might be going a little stir-crazier than the average person … based on his epic rant against CNN and President Trump, and him saying he's over the BS that comes with his job.

NASCAR’S KYLE LARSON FIRED BY RACING TEAM After Dropping The N-Word

NASCAR star Kyle Larson has been fired by his team, Chip Ganassi Racing, after using the n-word during an iRacing event.

Ticketmaster Clarifies Refund Policy Amid Coronavirus Pandemic; Will Only Give Money Back For Canceled Shows – Not Postponed Events

The coronavirus crisis has left most concerts around the world canceled or postponed. Ticketmaster is under fire for changing the wording in its refund policy during the pandemic.

