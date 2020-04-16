Your Paper Stimulus Check Might Be Held Up, Trump Wants His Name On Them!?

If you are waiting for your stimulus check to come in the mail because the IRS didn’t have a direct deposit account on file, you might be waiting a little longer.

Whats the hold up now!?

President Donald Trump is demanding that his name appear on the $1200 stimulus paper checks that are being mailed out.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in an interview when asked about what the deal was about Trumps name appearing on the stimulus checks amid the COVID-19 pandemic, her response was, “shameful.” Nancy Pelosi also spoke about the importance of helping small businesses during the pandemic.

Stimulus direct deposit checks started showing up in American’s accounts this week.

Do you care who’s name is on the stimulus check? Would you have even noticed?

Check out what House Speaker Nancy Pelosi had to say in the video below

