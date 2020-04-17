CLOSE
Lovely Day: Raheem DeVaughn, Avery Sunshine, Kindred Plus, Pay Tribute To Front-Line [VIDEO]

Real musical artist create their art for the masses first and for money second, their  lyrical master pieces are used as they were gifted for and that is to uplift the people.  So with the COVID-19 pandemic trying to shut us in and down the music world has been lending their gift as intended, to bring us a Lovely Day.

King and Queens of R&B/Neo Soul, Raheem DeVaughn, Anthony David, Eric Roberson, Avery Sunshine, Kindred The Family Soul, Algebra as well as others decide to not only pay tribute to the now late legendary musical artist, Bill Withers, who passed away at the age of 81, March 30th from a heart attack at the beginning of the United States Sheltering In due to COVID-19, but also to say thank you to those essential works that have been going to work on the front line everyday in the war against the coronavirus.

Take a look at Goapele, Raheem DeVaughn, Anthony David, Eric Roberson, Avery Sunshine, Kindred The Family Sou, Algebra, Omar and Cam Anthony masterfully perform, Bill Wither’s hit Lovely Day, while they continue to self quarantine , yet come together for a cause flawlessly in the video below.

Celebrities Who Tested Positive For Or Died Due To COVID-19 (Updated April 14th)
2015 Soul Train Music Awards - Arrivals
34 photos
Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star

Source: WZAK / Radio One Digital

