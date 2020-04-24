CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Mother Arrested At Playground That Was Closed Due To COVID-19!? [VIDEO]

AKA 1908 Project Playground

Source: Sanerica D. / Sanerica D.

We first had BBQ Betty, who called the police on an innocent family trying to enjoy a nice day, however the worm seemed to turn on Playground Paula.

A forty year old mother, Sara Brady, was acting very un-Carol Brady like, when she took her two child to a playground that was closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.  A park ranger tried to explain the concerns of why the park was closed, but Playground Paula wasn’t having it as she went into her hell no we won’t go mode.   Sara Brady wasn’t the only parent with her children at the park that day, but she was the only parent to stick her chest out like a rooster to police officers when they were all told to leave.

“Arrest me for being difficult. Do it! Record it!”

And that’s exactly what the police officer decided to do, in front of her children, while one of the other parents recorded the whole scene.

Police arrested, charged and booked Sara Brady into jail for misdemeanor trespassing, from where she was bailed out.

Take a look at the video below and give us your thoughts

Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star

Source: WZAK / Radio One Digital

Children's Playground , Coronavirus , COVID-19 , Idaho , Mother Arrested , Playground Closed Due To Coronavirus , Sara Brady

Also On 93.1 WZAK:
#WakandaCameToSlay! Black Folks Are Rolling Up To Theaters To See ‘Black Panther’ Like This…
60 photos
Videos
Latest
Texas Chief Nurse Designs Masks That Protect Better…
 21 hours ago
04.23.20
Kirk Franklin
Hands Up, Let’s Go: Kirk Franklin Has Done…
 22 hours ago
04.23.20
Steaming Your Face Is The Beauty Step You’re…
 23 hours ago
04.23.20
Jason Derulo Loses A Bet And Has To…
 23 hours ago
04.23.20
Exclusives
Close