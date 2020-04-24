Mother Arrested At Playground That Was Closed Due To COVID-19!? [VIDEO]

We first had BBQ Betty, who called the police on an innocent family trying to enjoy a nice day, however the worm seemed to turn on Playground Paula.

A forty year old mother, Sara Brady, was acting very un-Carol Brady like, when she took her two child to a playground that was closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. A park ranger tried to explain the concerns of why the park was closed, but Playground Paula wasn’t having it as she went into her hell no we won’t go mode. Sara Brady wasn’t the only parent with her children at the park that day, but she was the only parent to stick her chest out like a rooster to police officers when they were all told to leave.

“Arrest me for being difficult. Do it! Record it!”

And that’s exactly what the police officer decided to do, in front of her children, while one of the other parents recorded the whole scene.

Police arrested, charged and booked Sara Brady into jail for misdemeanor trespassing, from where she was bailed out.

Take a look at the video below and give us your thoughts

