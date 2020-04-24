CLOSE
Oprah’s Man Stedman Is Now A Barber!? [VIDEO]

87th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals

Source: Steve Granitz / Getty

The Coronavirus pandemic has taken away the little things that we took for granted like going to the beauty shop, nail salon and barbershop while forcing us to get creative and/or learn how to do these thing ourselves, just like when mama would put that hot comb on the stove on Saturdays so we looked good for church on Sunday.

The other thing the Coronavirus pandemic did was make us realize that, rich, famous, regular or poor, we are all in this together and we all are having the same issues.

Oprah Winfrey reported via a video on her Instagram that her man Stedman Graham is now The Barber of Winfrey-Seville ♫

Oprah Winfrey’s, like a daughter, convinced her uncle Stedman to do his first time cutting skills on her.

HILARIOUS !!  I wonder if Oprah is going to let him do her next??

Take a look at Stedman Graham chopping it up, literally, live from Oprah’s Quarantine Barber Studios below.

Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star

Source: WZAK / Radio One Digital

