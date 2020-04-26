CLOSE
Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Cheesecake Recipe

Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Cheesecake Ingredients

  • 2 package (8 oz) cream cheese, softened
  • 1/2 cup sugar
  • 2 eggs
  • 1/2 tbs vanilla
  • 1 roll (16.5 oz) Pillsbury™ refrigerated chocolate chip cookies
  • (Optional) 1/4 cup milk chocolate morsels

Click here for instructions

 

