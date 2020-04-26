Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Cheesecake Recipe

View this post on Instagram

Now that we are weeks into this quarantine, we have to get creative when it comes to our meals. No more sauce on everything, polish boys, or corned beef sandwiches. We really lost on what to eat! So help out the fam! Share your quarantine recipes, snacks, and creations! As you post use the hashtag #Zsnacks so we can share to make sure everybody eats! Brought to you by @samsylkchickenandfish