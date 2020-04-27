CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Chi-Town House Party Shelters In Hundreds !? [VIDEO]

People dancing at the Aquarians' birthday party

Source: Chicago History Museum / Getty

To the window, to the wall, this past weekend a video went viral of some young folks in Chicago having a house party, clearly giving the wrong interpretation of Stay at Home/Sheltering-In.

It appears that the New School is clearly struggling with the COVID-19 pandemic, while everyone in America is fight for their health as the extremely contagious virus spreads and kills some.  Our New Schoolers are fighting to drink a Corona outside of their dwellings with limited family members, in someone else’s that has over 100 others packed in it, with music blasting, blunt passing and only one homie wearing a mask.

Are they worried about getting the coronavirus, according to them Hell to the nawwww.  Hence why they chose to go LIVE on Facebook.

Question is, who’s house is that!?

Chicago police are aware of the video however they say can not pinpoint the location of the party.

Take a look at the videos below.

Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star

Source: WZAK / Radio One Digital

Chicago House Party , Coronavirus , COVID-19 , Pandemic , Shelter In Place

Also On 93.1 WZAK:
#WakandaCameToSlay! Black Folks Are Rolling Up To Theaters To See ‘Black Panther’ Like This…
60 photos
Videos
Latest
People dancing at the Aquarians' birthday party
Chi-Town House Party Shelters In Hundreds !? [VIDEO]
 2 hours ago
04.27.20
Heroes In The Pandemic: Meet The Sista Behind…
 2 hours ago
04.27.20
shooting
Teenager Wouldn’t Shelter In, Stepfather Shoots & Kills…
 2 hours ago
04.27.20
US-music-Entertainment-court-crime
Seems Like She’s Ready: Azriel Clary Is Going…
 2 hours ago
04.27.20
Exclusives
Close