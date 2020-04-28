Prayers: Grammy Nominated Gospel Artist Troy Sneed Has Passed From COVID-19

Prayers are in order as another celebrity has succumbed to his battle with the COVID-19 due to complications from the virus, 52 year old, Grammy nominated gospel artist, Troy Sneed in a hospital in Jacksonville, FL. Troy Sneed’s death was confirmed by Praise Atlanta radio host and personal friend, K.D. Bowe, how received the news after speaking with Sneed’s wife, Emily.

In a statement released by Mike Chandler, CEO of Rejoice! Musical Soul Food radio network

“Troy was like a brother to me,” “He was a businessman. He was a husband; he was a father. He was an industry leader so it’s not just my loss it’s a loss to the whole industry. He was one of the most talented men in our industry but more importantly Troy was a good person and he did a lot of good work. The world is going to miss him.”

Troy Sneed got his start with Georgia Mass Choir’s as Assistant Minister of Music appearing with them in the motion picture “The Preacher’s Wife” in 1996 starring Denzel Washington and Whitney Houston. From there Sneed earned a Grammy nomination in 2000 for BEST GOSPEL CHOIR OR CHORUS ALBUM ‘Higher (Album)’. Then in 2003 Troy Sneed and his wife Emily started their own Gospel record label, Emtro. The Billboard charting gospel artist is known for many hit which included “My Heart Says Yes”.

Ironically enough as many states in the U.S. began to shelter in due to the coronavirus pandemic, Tyler Perry started a #He’sGotTheWholeWorldInHisHand challenge, a challenge that Troy Sneed took to his own Facebook Live for the first ever to participate in, on March 25th. (see video below)

Troy Sneed is survived by his wife, Emily and the couple’s four children, Troy Jr., Evany, Trey and Tyler.

We will be keeping the family, friends and colleagues of Troy Sneed uplifted in our prayers.

