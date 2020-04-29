The Bijou Star Files: Toni Braxton Say’s She Ain’t Neva Dated Dennis Rodman!?

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, April 29, 2020: See video and stories below

Toni Braxton Shuts Down Dennis Rodman Dating Rumors

Unlike Carmen Electra, it seems Toni Braxton was never part of Dennis Rodman’s little black book. Toni Braxton on Monday dismissed rumors she and Rodman were ever an item…Read More

IEven though @dennisrodman was kinda hot in the 90s, I never dated Dennis Rodman. We were at the VMAs. #TheLastDance pic.twitter.com/JFezY5rwjx — Toni Braxton (@tonibraxton) April 27, 2020

Oxford COVID-19 vaccine reportedly shows success protecting monkeys from virus

Oxford scientists told the New York Times that if it proves to be effective in testing, the first few million doses of their vaccine could be ready by September. Read More

Ohio officials backing off mandatory face mask requirement for re-opening businesses

“No mask, no work, no service, no exception,” Gov. Mike DeWine said on Monday, describing his administration’s safety regulations for manufacturers and retailers that will re-open in May. Read More

Ohio small business owners fighting insurance industry amid COVID-19 shutdown

Class-action claims flood the country, seeking billions for lost business from shutdown Read More

LisaRaye Clarifies Her Recent Comments About The Kardashians And Body Image—“I Said The Comment And I Meant It”

LisaRaye made comments stating that the Kardashian family is responsible for the overly curvy body type that is widely celebrated in the mainstream these days. Read More

Air Travel Up For The First Time In A Month—TSA Says They Recently Screened Almost 130,000 Travelers

As parts of the United States begin the process of reopening up the economy, apparently many people are taking advantage in the form of hopping on a flight to their chosen destination. TSA just announced that for the first time in a month, air travel has actually increased . Read More

Kentucky Governor Issues An Apology To A Resident Named Tupac Shakur After Accusing Him Of Unemployment Fraud

Monday evening, Kentucky Governor, Andy Beshear found himself issuing an apology to a resident named Tupac Shakur after he thought his unemployment claim was a prank. Read More

Trump Denies Responsibility For Spike In Disinfectant Emergency Calls: ‘I Can’t Imagine Why’

Words have consequences but apparently Donald Trump won’t own up to his following reports that poison control centers in several states saw a spike in calls involving people ingesting household cleaners. Read More

JetBlue to Become The First Major US Airline To Require Passengers To Wear Face Coverings

According to CNN, JetBlue will require all passengers to wear a face covering of their choice during travel starting on May 4th. Passengers will not only be required to cover their faces while on board aircrafts, but in the airport as well. Read More

Donald Trump Reportedly Urges Governors To “Seriously Consider” Reopening Schools For The Remainder Of The Academic Year

Donald Trump has expressed his desire to reopen the country in various ways, including giving governors the green light to open the doors of businesses if they so choose. Now, Donnie is reportedly urging governors to do the same for schools. Read More

Will Reeve Caught Not Wearing Pants on GMA, Calls It ‘Hilariously Mortifying’

Many have taken to only getting dressed from the waist up while working from home during the coronavirus pandemic — and this morning, ABC contributor Will Reeve was exposed for doing just that. Read More

VP MIKE PENCE Defends Mayo Clinic Flub, I’M TESTED ALL THE TIME SO WHAT GIVES?!

Pence just explained why he flouted the Mayo Clinic’s mask policy saying, “As Vice President of the United States I’m tested for the coronavirus on a regular basis, and everyone who is around me is tested for the coronavirus. Read More

PATRIOTS’ JUSTIN ROHRWASSER VOWS TO REMOVE ‘3 PERCENTER’ TAT… ‘It’s Shameful’

“I want to get it removed from my body. It’s shameful that I had it on there ignorantly.” Read More

L.A. LAKERS RETURNING $4.6 MILLION, In Coronavirus Federal Loans

The L.A. Lakers are giving back $4.6 million in federal loan money aimed to help small businesses affected by COVID-19, the team announced. Read More

101-Year-Old Woman With Underlying Conditions Who Survived The Spanish Flu, Survives The Coronavirus

In the beginning of the novel coronavirus spread, it was believed that the elderly and those with underlying conditions were more likely to succumb to the disease. However, within the last month, we have seen many recovery stories from groups of people least expected by health officials. Read More

Facebook To Allow Entertainers To Receive Compensation For Livestreams + Instagram Updates

Nothing in this world is free, including watching your favorite entertainer perform virtually. As of Friday (April 24), Facebook plans to allow users the option of charging viewers for their live streams. Read More

LL Cool J Shares Michael Jackson’s Advice and Opens Up About Being Compared To Drake: “We’re Very Different Artists”

LL Cool J recently held a virtual interview with Complex News 360, where he discussed an array of topics including being compared to Drake and the advice he received from Michael Jackson. Read More

Black Man, 25, Shot and Killed in Georgia While Jogging; Two White Gunmen Aren’t Arrested or Charged

A black man who was believed to be unarmed was shot and killed in Georgia by two white men, and neither of the suspects have been arrested or charged. Read More

The Bijou Star files can be heard LIVE on The Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star: 93.1 WZAK Monday through Friday starting at 10:00 am at www.wzakcleveland.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK: