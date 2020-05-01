CLOSE
John Legend Stops By The Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star [INTERVIEW]

Celebrities At The Los Angeles Dodgers Game

Source: Noel Vasquez / Getty

Legendary Grammy Award winning singer/writer/musician/producer, who’s musical genre is too large to slam in a box, John Legend stopped by The Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star on 93.1 WZAK, live from everyones, perspective quarantine studio, to talk about new music, quarantine life and who he might battle LIVE on The Gram.

John Legend say’s his lane may not be, Timbaland and Swizz Beatz, Verzuz, the IG challenge that we got to watch Teddy Riley and Babyface go at it on however there is someone that he could go toe to toe with that might give the platform a run for it’s money.

Take a listen below as John Legend shares with The Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star all of that, plus where his hair at these days.

Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star

Source: WZAK / Radio One Digital

