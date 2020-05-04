CLOSE
LOCAL NEWS: Ohio BMVs Set to Reopen in Late May

BMV Wait Times

BMV Wait Times

It has been announced that the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles are going to reopen all of its closed down locations at the end of May, according to Lt. Gov. John Husted.

An exact date for reopening has not been determined yet.

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

Husted said the state is working to expand the Get In Line Online program to all deputy registrar offices to space people out, enable reservations and make the process more efficient.

“We don’t want large crowds, we don’t want everyone rushing back. We are creating an online system for that so we have an orderly process for when we restart the BMVs,” Husted said.

Only five of the state’s BMV locations have remained opened, but only for “services essential to the supply chain.”

 

Article Courtesy of WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

First and Second Picture Courtesy of Portland Press Herald and Getty Images

