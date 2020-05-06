Will Justice Happen For Ahmaud Arbery After Video Of His Killing Goes Viral?

The State of Georgia was quick to open up the state during the COVID-19 pandemic but it seems like they are slow to carry out justice for a man that was just simply excising in his own neighborhood when he was shot and killed.

A 25 year old, Ahmaud Arbery, was jogging in a neighborhood in his home sate of Georgia on February 23 when a former police officer and his son chased him down, authorities said. According to a Glynn County Police report, Gregory McMichael later told officers that he thought Arbery looked like a person suspected in a series of recent break-ins in the area, when he and his son took it upon themselves to conduct a citizens arrest, shooting and killing Arbery.

Citizen’s arrest?? Why not call the police?

However no arrests were made and Ahmaud Arbery’s killers remained free until a video that has since went viral was posted on social media.

Now it’s May 6th and because of the viral video the district attorney office say’s they will now present the case to a grand jury. Oh by the way the original prosecutors has since recused themselves.

The question now is will justice for Ahmaud Arbery prevail?

See video below

Also On 93.1 WZAK: