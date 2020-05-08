CLOSE
Trump’s Personal Valet Has Got The Rona !?

To wear a mask or not to wear mask?…That is the question.  However it appears not everyone at the White House has had to wear a mask now they are seeing what happens when you don’t wear a mask during the coronavirus pandemic.

A member of the US Navy dedicated to working at the White House as Donald Trump’s personal valet had COVID-19 symptoms Wednesday morning, and his test came back positive for the coronavirus, raising concerns about President Trumps possible exposure to the virus.

According to the White House, both Trump and Vice President Mike Pence “have since tested negative for the virus and they remain in great health.”

