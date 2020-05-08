Azriel Clary Was ‘Waiting To Exhale’ & Cut’s Kell’s Jacket Up On IG Live!?

First she was afraid, she was petrified ♫, now, Everyone falls in love sometime, Sometimes it’s wrong, and sometimes it’s right, For every win, someone must fail, But there comes a point when, When we exhale ♫ And for Azriel Clary that time has come on her Instagram Live.

Azriel Clary was the feisty on of the final two of R. Kelly’s girls that was left after he went to jail for the fall out of the Lifetime docu-series ‘Surviving R. Kelly’.

Just like everyone else that goes through some things and are in need of help as far as mental healing, we find ways to move forward. In the case of Azriel Clary she has promised to speak her truth on the tales of living with Daddy, but to start things off she went on Instagram Live cutting up Robert’s coat while speaking about her healing processes.

Should she maybe contacted Dr. Phil??

Take a look at the video below

