LOCAL NEWS: Put-In-Bay Announces Plans to Reopen Island in Phases

A popular Ohio destination is gearing up for a slow reopening, despite the continued presence of the coronavirus disease.

Put-In-Bay is about to be back in business for the season, yet at the same time, “reinforcing the importance of safety measures” for visitors, employees, and residents.

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

“We need your help to follow state recommendations and guidelines by wearing masks when requested, frequently washing your hands and practicing social distancing. For your safety, our island employees and our island residents, following these guidelines is critical,” the chamber of commerce said.

The island shops will open up next week, followed by the village docks and golf cart rentals (both on May 15).

Bars and restaurants are slated to open up their dining rooms on May 21, which is the same day other sit-down eateries in Ohio are opening back up.

