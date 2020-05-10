CLOSE
Betty Wright Dead At 66

Source: Mychal Watts / Getty

Just 8 days after Chaka Khan asked fans for prayers, Grammy award-winning singer Betty Wright has died at age 66. Sources close to Betty Wright’s family confirmed the news with Essence.

Bessie Regina Norris, better known by her stage name Betty Wright, is one of the most talented and underrated vocalists of her generation. Wright landed on the music map at the age of 14 with “Girls Can’t Do What Guys Can Do” and continued to rise to fame in the 70s with hits such as “Clean Up Woman” and “Tonight is the Night.”

The “No pain, No Gain” singer went on to impact artists for five generations. She put her stamp on hip hop and R&B history when “Clean Up Woman” was sampled for the remix of Mary J. Blige’s “Real Love.”

Lil Wayne and DJ Khaled recently appeared on TV One’s Unsung to speak on her single “Tonight is The Night.”

The Miami native is mother to Chaka Azuri, Asha Wright, Patrice Parker, Patrick Parker and Aisha McCray.

What looks to be Wright’s niece took to Twitter to comment on the news as well.

Story Developing.

