Jill Scott Verzuz Erykah Badu Live Was LIT and on FIRE !!! [VIDEO]

We must bow down and admit that in the words of Beyonce’, GIRLS RUN THE WORLD ♫, as Jill Scott and Erykah Badu were on on deck with their favorite libations on Instagram Live, Saturday, giving the world what they so much needed in these unprecedented times with the COVID-19 pandemic flowing through the United States, Jilly from Philly and Queen Badu gave us a Window Seat while taking a Long Walk to amazing music with 700K viewers in da hizouse .

Everyone in the world from the likes of Michelle Obama to your next door neighbor tuned into the Verzuz Live brought to you by Swizz Beatz and Timbaland as the ladies gave us the back story to themselves as well as some of the greatest music radiating in space, without the hiccups that we seen with Teddy Riley and Babyface. As a matter of fact when Erykah Badu got kicked off near the end by the spirit of TYRONE, Jill Scott picked it up in honor of her mentor while patiently waiting for her sista in soul got back on. They even honored the request of the late Andre Harrell that planned on watching but passed the night before.

The 3 hour Live event was nothing but class and great music by the Grammy Award winning artist.

OH BTW….Ludacris and Nelly is next up on deck next Saturday !!

Did you miss it?

Take a look at how real artists that are sensitive about they S#@t do it below.

