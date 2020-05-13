Raven-Symone’ Says She Hasn’t Touched Her Money From “The Cosby Show”

Despite all of her controversial opinions, we don’t give Raven Symone’ the credit she deserves for being one of the few child stars who not only managed to consistently work not only as a child but into her adulthood as well. Given what has happened to some of her peers, we can she’s doing more than alright for herself.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

But during a recent conversation with social media influencer, Jerome Trammel, Symone let us know that she’s doing better than we might have imagined. Not only has sis been collecting Disney checks from The Cheetah Girls franchise and “That’s So Raven,” she told Trammel that she still has her money from “The Cosby Show.”

In their chat on Instagram Live, Trammel said, “You hinted that you still have your Cosby money, you hinted at that, right?

Raven: Yes.

Trammel: Is it true you haven’t touched your Cosby money or you mean residuals as of lately.

Raven: I haven’t touched my Cosby money.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Trammel: Ooo b*tch you rich!

Raven offers a slightly uncomfortable smile.

Trammel: That’s a humble flex. And another flex was you was on the Forbes list before your first kiss. Those are flexes. But you deserve them. You worked hard for them.

Raven: Thank you.

You can watch the exchange in the video below.

Raven-Symoné joined The Cosby Show in 1989 at 3 years old. Today, she STILL generates money in residuals/royalties from the show. However, did you know that due to her other roles in TV, movies, music & etc. she has NOT spent ANY of her Cosby show money & still has it saved?💰 pic.twitter.com/BQDrWnIBrZ — Jerome Trammel (@MrJeromeTrammel) May 7, 2020

Raven began working on “The Cosby Show” in 1989 when she was 3-years-old portraying the adorable and unforgettable Olivia. She was on the show for three years. Afterward, she went straight to “Hangin’ With Mr. Cooper” from 1993-1997.

While we can certainly commend Raven for not dabbling in that money as an adult, we also need to acknowledge her parents, who served as her managers for a time, for not only teaching her the value of saving her money but not mismanaging it themselves before she was old enough to advocate for herself.

With everything she’s done, working since she was 16-months-old, if the treatment of her Cosby income is any indication of how she treats the rest of her money, she’s set.

This article was originally posted on MadameNoire.com

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

15 Times Raven-Symone Was Undeniably Black (PHOTOS) 15 photos Launch gallery 15 Times Raven-Symone Was Undeniably Black (PHOTOS) 1. That Time When She Co-Starred On The Single Most Important Show About Black Families: “The Cosby Show.” Source: 1 of 15 2. Actually Black. Source: 2 of 15 3. When She Showed Off Her #TeamNatural Afro. Key Term: Afro. Source: 3 of 15 4. Rapping With Da Brat. Source: 4 of 15 5. That’s So Black. Source: 5 of 15 6. Showing Off Her Nikes For The ‘Gram…Such A Black Thing To Do. Source: 6 of 15 7. Black Family Portrait. Source: 7 of 15 8. Raven Rockin’ A Kufi. Source: 8 of 15 9. This… Source: 9 of 15 10. Rockin’ These Modern-Day Cealie Dooky Plaits. Source: 10 of 15 11. Kufi & A BoomBox. Source: 11 of 15 12. That Time She Created This Beautiful Drawing Of An African Woman. Source: 12 of 15 13. This Whole Outfit Is African Inspired. Source: 13 of 15 14. That Time She Was Walking Around The Streets Of D.C. In A Floor-Length Fur…Looking Like Someone’s Black Grandma. Source: 14 of 15 15. Terrible Black Fashion Circa 2003. Source: 15 of 15 Skip ad Continue reading 15 Times Raven-Symone Was Undeniably Black (PHOTOS) 15 Times Raven-Symone Was Undeniably Black (PHOTOS)

Raven-Symone’ Says She Hasn’t Touched Her Money From “The Cosby Show” was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com