Spike Lee Drops New Short Film ‘NEW YORK NEW YORK Is A Love Letter To It’s People’ [VIDEO]

The film King of New York, Spike Lee, is using his creative quarantine juices to start spreading the news about that effects of COVID-19 on The Big Apple.

Spike Lee in cinematic quality/fashion, released a short film via his IG, ‘NEW YORK NEW YORK Is A Love Letter To It’s People’ documenting how COVID-19 changed the face of the hustle and bustle of New York, the effects that it is having on the black community while also paying homage to the New York front line workers and how the pandemic has/will change the face of America.

“When this thing is over … People they got to look differently,” “They can’t be looking down upon the people who are sweeping the streets, doing various jobs that you don’t want your children doing. These individuals are keeping America going,”

Check it out below

