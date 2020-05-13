CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Spike Lee Drops New Short Film ‘NEW YORK NEW YORK Is A Love Letter To It’s People’ [VIDEO]

2013 Summer TCA Tour - Day 2

Source: Frederick M. Brown / Getty

The film King of New York, Spike Lee, is using his creative quarantine juices to start spreading the news about that effects of COVID-19 on The Big Apple.

Spike Lee in cinematic quality/fashion, released a short film via his IG, ‘NEW YORK NEW YORK Is A Love Letter To It’s People’ documenting how COVID-19 changed the face of the hustle and bustle of New York, the effects that it is having on the black community while also paying homage to the New York front line workers and how the pandemic has/will change the face of  America.

“When this thing is over … People they got to look differently,”  “They can’t be looking down upon the people who are sweeping the streets, doing various jobs that you don’t want your children doing. These individuals are keeping America going,”

Check it out below

Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star

Source: WZAK / Radio One Digital

Instagram , NEW YORK NEW YORK Is A Love Letter To It's People , short film , Spike Lee

Also On 93.1 WZAK:
#WakandaCameToSlay! Black Folks Are Rolling Up To Theaters To See ‘Black Panther’ Like This…
60 photos
Videos
Latest
Kelly Rowland Posting Quarantine Thirst Traps Is The…
 2 hours ago
05.13.20
2013 Summer TCA Tour - Day 2
Spike Lee Drops New Short Film ‘NEW YORK…
 2 hours ago
05.13.20
Kandi Burruss Did Her Own Hair AND Makeup…
 16 hours ago
05.12.20
Pulitzer Prize Winner Nikole Hannah-Jones Loves This Clean…
 18 hours ago
05.12.20
Exclusives
Close